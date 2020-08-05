US Markets
New York Times second-quarter revenue beats estimates

Neha Malara Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in its financial second quarter, as it signed up more subscribers to podcasts and other digital products in a news-heavy quarter during stay-at-home orders.

The company's total revenue fell 7.5% to $403.75 million, above analysts' estimates of $387.18 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

