New York Times second-quarter revenue beats estimates

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in its financial second quarter, as it signed up more subscribers to podcasts and other digital products in a news-heavy quarter during stay-at-home orders.

The company's total revenue fell 7.5% to $403.75 million, above analysts' estimates of $387.18 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

