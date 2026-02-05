The New York Times' Q4 Earnings Beat Highlights Digital Momentum

The New York Times Company NYT continued its strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, with results surpassing expectations for both the top and bottom lines. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents a share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents and improving from 80 cents in the prior-year quarter. Revenues rose 10.4% year over year to $802.3 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790 million.



The quarter’s strength reflected healthy subscription momentum, robust digital advertising growth, contributions from diversified revenue streams and solid free cash flow generation. NYT added approximately 450,000 net digital-only subscribers in the quarter under review compared with the end of the preceding quarter.



The New York Times Company consistently grew its digital-only average revenue per user (ARPU), which increased to an impressive $9.72 in the fourth quarter from $9.65 in the year-ago period. This rise in ARPU can be attributed to subscribers transitioning from promotional pricing to higher rate plans and price hikes for certain tenured subscribers.

NYT’s Subscription Revenues Show Strong Y/Y Growth

Total subscription revenues climbed 9.4% year over year to $510.5 million in the quarter under review. Subscription revenues from digital-only products jumped 13.9% to $381.5 million. This reflects an increase in bundle and multi-product revenues and a rise in other single-product subscription revenues, partly offset by a decline in news-only subscription revenues. However, print subscription revenues dropped 2% to $129 million, reflecting continued softness in home delivery and single-copy sales.



The company ended the quarter with 12.78 million subscribers across its print and digital products, including 12.21 million digital-only subscribers. Of the 12.21 million subscribers, roughly 6.48 million were bundle and multiproduct subscribers.



The New York Times Company remains optimistic about sustaining its growth trajectory into the first quarter of 2026. Management guided for digital-only subscription revenues to rise 14-17%, reflecting continued momentum in multi-product bundles and subscriber engagement. Total subscription revenues are expected to increase 9-11%.

A Look at The New York Times Company’s Advertising Revenues

Total advertising revenues improved 16.1% year over year to $191.7 million. Digital advertising revenues surged 24.9% to $147.2 million, driven by strong marketer demand and new advertising supply. Print advertising declined 5.8% to $44.4 million.



For the first quarter, the company anticipates total advertising revenues to increase in the low double digits, supported by an expanding digital ecosystem. Digital advertising revenues are projected to grow in the high-teens-to-low-twenties range.

Other Key Highlights of NYT’s Results

Affiliate, licensing and other revenues increased 5.5% to $100.2 million, fueled by stronger licensing revenues. On the cost side, adjusted operating costs grew 9.7% to $610 million, mainly reflecting higher journalism costs, marketing spend and product development investments. Even with rising costs, the company achieved 12.8% growth in adjusted operating profit (AOP) to $192.3 million, while the AOP margin expanded 50 basis points to 24%, underscoring disciplined cost management and operational leverage.



Affiliate, licensing and other revenues are forecasted to increase at a high single-digit rate in the first quarter. On the cost front, management expects adjusted operating costs to jump 8% to 9%.

Sneak Peek Into NYT’s Financial Health

The New York Times Company ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of $1.2 billion, reflecting an increase of $256 million from $911.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had no outstanding borrowings under its $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility and carried no other outstanding debt.



The New York Times Company incurred capital expenditures of about $7 million in the quarter. Management envisions capital expenditures in the band of $35-$45 million for 2026.



Free cash flow for 2025 stood at $550.5 million, up sharply from $381.3 million in 2024. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 883,602 shares for $55.4 million, with $334.4 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Bottom Line

The New York Times Company delivered another solid quarter, outperforming expectations and demonstrating the strength of its diversified revenue model. Continued digital subscription gains, robust advertising growth and healthy cash generation reinforce the success of its strategy to expand engagement across a growing portfolio. With disciplined cost control and a debt-free balance sheet, the company remains well-positioned for sustained growth and shareholder value creation.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have advanced 9.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 10.8%.

