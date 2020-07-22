New York Times promotes Kopit Levien to CEO

US Markets
New York Times Co on Wednesday appointed Chief Operating Officer Meredith Kopit Levien as its new chief executive, effective Sept. 8.

July 22 (Reuters) - New York Times Co NYT.N on Wednesday appointed Chief Operating Officer Meredith Kopit Levien as its new chief executive, effective Sept. 8.

The newspaper publishersaid Levien, 49, will succeed Mark Thompson and also join the company's board. [nBw4bMzDka]

In an interview with The Times, Levien said she would continue to focus on and expand the newspaper's subscription model as advertising revenue continues to fall.

Following a near 5-year stint at Forbes, Kopit Levien joined NYT in 2013 as its advertising head and was named chief operating officer in June 2017.

Thompson, who has been heading the company since 2012, will also step down as a director, the company said.

