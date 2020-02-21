New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO- Bloomberg News

Adds company's response

Feb 21 (Reuters) - New York Times Co NYT.N is expected to name company insider Meredith Kopit Levien as its next chief executive officer to succeed Mark Thompson, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Levien, who joined the newspaper publisher in 2013, is currently the chief operating officer.

The company declined to comment, in response to a Reuters request.

