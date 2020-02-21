US Markets

New York Times plans to name Meredith Kopit Levien as next CEO- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York Times Co is expected to name company insider Meredith Kopit Levien as its next chief executive officer to succeed Mark Thompson, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-21/new-york-times-poised-to-name-meredith-kopit-levien-as-next-ceo on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Levien, who joined the newspaper publisher in 2013, is currently the chief operating officer.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

