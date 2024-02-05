New York Times (NYT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The New York Times Company NYT is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers on Feb 7 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $680.9 million, indicating an improvement of 2% from the prior-year reported figure.



The company is expected to observe a year-over-year increase in its bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 60 cents in the past 30 days, suggesting an improvement of 1.7% from the year-ago period.



This diversified media company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.4%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 27.6%.

Factors to Note

The New York Times Company has undertaken significant initiatives to diversify its business and adapt to the changing media landscape. These efforts include the introduction of new revenue streams, cost structure realignment and operational streamlining for enhanced efficiency. With a growing emphasis on subscription revenues, the company's business model appears well-positioned for continued growth.



The integration of technological advancements has allowed The New York Times Company to engage its target audience more effectively. Strategic acquisitions, such as Wirecutter, a product review website, and The Athletic, a digital subscription-based sports media business, have expanded the company's addressable market.



On its lastearnings call management provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023, projecting an approximate year-over-year increase of 2-5% in total subscription revenues and a surge of around 6-9% in digital-only subscription revenues.



Furthermore, the company has been actively reducing its reliance on traditional advertising by focusing on digitization. It's not only striving to become a leading source of news and information but also branching out into lifestyle products and services.



Regarding advertising revenues in the fourth quarter, The New York Times Company anticipates a mid-single-digit decline to a low-single-digit increase in total advertising revenues. Also, any deleverage in expenses related to product development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative functions could potentially impact margins. The company's forecast includes an estimated flat to a 2% increase in adjusted operating costs for the fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for The New York Times Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

The New York Times Company has a Zacks Rank #1 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

