New York Times (NYT) to Post Q4 Earnings: Things to Note

The New York Times Company NYT is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers on Feb 8 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $646.9 million, indicating an improvement of 8.9% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this diversified media conglomerate is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 44 cents has been stable in the past 30 days. The figure suggests an increase of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 40%.

Factors to Note

The New York Times Company has been utilizing technological advancements to reach its target audience more effectively. The company’s business model, with a greater emphasis on subscription revenues, bodes well.



We believe that the acquisition of a digital subscription-based sports media business, The Athletic, is likely to have been accretive to the company’s revenues. The buyout has not only helped The New York Times Company expand the addressable market of potential subscribers but also diversify offerings.



On its lastearnings call management guided a year-over-year increase of about 17-20% in total subscription revenues and a rise of approximately 30-33% in digital-only subscription revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. Management projected a 10-13% increase in total subscription revenues at The New York Times Group and a 6-8 percentage point contribution from The Athletic to consolidated results. It also guided a 20% increase in digital-only subscription revenues at The New York Times Group segment and a 10-13 percentage point contribution from The Athletic.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total fourth-quarter subscription revenues and digital-only subscription revenues is currently pegged at $414 million and $270 million compared with the $351.2 million and $205.5 million, respectively, reported in the year-ago period.



The company has been making concerted efforts to lower its dependence on traditional advertising and focus on digitization. It has been diversifying the business, adding new revenue streams and streamlining operations to increase efficiencies. The company has not only been gearing up to become an optimum destination for news and information but also focusing on lifestyle products and services.



However, the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment and a reduction in marketer spend on advertising might have weighed on digital advertising revenues. For the fourth quarter, The New York Times Company projected a mid-single-digit decline in digital advertising revenues and total advertising revenues.



At The New York Times Group, digital advertising revenues and total advertising revenues are expected to decline 10%. Additionally, any deleverage in expenses related to product development, sales and marketing, as well as general and administrative, might have weighed on margins. The company had earlier forecast an increase of approximately 7-9% in adjusted operating costs for the final quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for The New York Times Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The New York Times Company has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Expedia Group EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.34% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.85 suggests an increase of 74.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Expedia Group’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.68 billion, indicating an increase of 17.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.66 suggests a decrease of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.57 billion, indicating an increase of 17.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.10 billion, indicating an increase of 10.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.



