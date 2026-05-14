New York Times (NYT) Price Target Increased by 13.38% to 85.47

The average one-year price target for New York Times (NYSE:NYT) has been revised to $85.47 / share. This is an increase of 13.38% from the prior estimate of $75.38 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from the latest reported closing price of $77.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times. This is an decrease of 298 owner(s) or 32.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.17%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 168,760K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 8.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,680K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 7,659K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,000K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,980K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,374K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,713K shares , representing a decrease of 68.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,241K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 15.49% over the last quarter.

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