New York Times (NYT) Price Target Increased by 10.98% to 65.30

The average one-year price target for New York Times (NYSE:NYT) has been revised to $65.30 / share. This is an increase of 10.98% from the prior estimate of $58.84 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.13% from the latest reported closing price of $63.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,026 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.21%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 180,345K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,713K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,503K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 8,000K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 8.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,281K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,320K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,986K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,610K shares , representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 13.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,983K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 2.40% over the last quarter.

