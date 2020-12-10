New York Times (NYT) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.6% Higher

The New York Times Company NYT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 29.2% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



New York Times currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Consumer Staples sector is Wolters Kluwer N.V. WTKWY which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

