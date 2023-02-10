New York Times (NYT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

New York Times said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $40.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.65% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Times is $35.04. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.65% from its latest reported closing price of $40.12.

The projected annual revenue for New York Times is $2,398MM, an increase of 3.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.19, an increase of 14.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.24%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 163,292K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 11,615K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095K shares, representing an increase of 73.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 311.12% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 8,500K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 8,139K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,165K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 8,066K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,965K shares, representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,828K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,881K shares, representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 13.25% over the last quarter.

New York Times Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.