New York Times' (NYSE:NYT) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at New York Times (NYSE:NYT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for New York Times, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$249m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$527m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, New York Times has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Media industry.

NYSE:NYT Return on Capital Employed November 11th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for New York Times compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for New York Times.

What Does the ROCE Trend For New York Times Tell Us?

New York Times' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 27% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On New York Times' ROCE

To bring it all together, New York Times has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 304% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for New York Times you'll probably want to know about.

While New York Times may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

