New York Times names Joseph Kahn new executive editor

By Helen Coster

April 19 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy that has been bolstered by acquisitions in recent years.

Kahn, has been the Times' managing editor - the second-ranking title in the newsroom - since September 2016. He succeeds Dean Baquet.

