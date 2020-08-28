New York Times must face Sarah Palin's defamation claim -court ruling

US Markets
A federal judge on Friday rejected the New York Times' bid to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit over an editorial she said wrongly linked her to a 2011 mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said there was "sufficient evidence to allow a rational finder of fact to find actual malice by clear and convincing evidence."

Palin was the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and also served as Alaska's governor.

