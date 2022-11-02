US Markets
New York Times misses revenue estimates on slowing ad spends

November 02, 2022 — 07:15 am EDT

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N missed analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as brands cut back on ad spending against the backdrop of a looming recession.

Dire results from tech giants such as Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O have cast a shadow over the online advertising market, with brands curbing spending and cutting costs to grapple with decades-high inflation.

The Times' digital advertising revenue grew about 5% in the third quarter.

The company's total revenue rose 7.6% to $547.7 million in the quarter, compared with estimates of $548.6 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to the company's common stockholders fell to $36.62 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter, from $54.66 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Times said it expects digital advertising revenue to fall in the fourth quarter.

