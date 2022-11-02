New York Times misses quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N missed analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as brands cut back on ad spending against the backdrop of a looming recession.

The company's total revenue rose 7.6% to $547.7 million in the third quarter, compared with estimates of $548.6 million, according to Refinitiv data.

