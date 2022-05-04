New York Times misses quarterly revenue estimates

May 4 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N reported first-quarter revenue on Wednesday that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by weak digital subscriptions growth at a time when competing online news platforms are trying to lure subscribers.

The company's total revenue rose 13.6% to $537.4 million in the quarter, compared with estimates of $546 million, according to Refinitiv data.

