NEW YORK TIMES Earnings Results: $NYT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEW YORK TIMES ($NYT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $726,630,000, missing estimates of $733,915,490 by $-7,285,490.
NEW YORK TIMES Insider Trading Activity
NEW YORK TIMES insiders have traded $NYT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEVIEN MEREDITH A. KOPIT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $986,772
- WILLIAM BARDEEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,114
NEW YORK TIMES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of NEW YORK TIMES stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,764,078 shares (+228.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,820,259
- VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 1,344,392 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,842,302
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,252,736 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,739,813
- DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,250,000 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,587,500
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,174,994 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,411,915
- STOCKBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC removed 768,065 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,758,178
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP removed 697,339 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,820,862
