NEW YORK TIMES Earnings Results: $NYT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEW YORK TIMES ($NYT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $726,630,000, missing estimates of $733,915,490 by $-7,285,490.

NEW YORK TIMES Insider Trading Activity

NEW YORK TIMES insiders have traded $NYT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NYT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEVIEN MEREDITH A. KOPIT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $986,772

WILLIAM BARDEEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,114

NEW YORK TIMES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of NEW YORK TIMES stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

