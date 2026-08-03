The New York Times Company Q2 Earnings Loom: Key Trends to Track

The New York Times Company NYT is set to announce its second-quarter 2026 earnings results on Aug. 5, before the market opens. Key focus areas include subscription growth and trends in advertising revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $748 million, indicating a 9.1% rise from the prior-year period.



This diversified media conglomerate is also expected to show improvement in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings per share has remained steady at 67 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting a 15.5% increase from the year-ago period.



The New York Times Company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS by 24.5%.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped NYT’s Q2 Outcome

The New York Times Company’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the continued strength of its digital subscription business, supported by sustained demand for its premium news and lifestyle offerings. Management has consistently emphasized that its strategy of building direct relationships with readers through a diversified portfolio of products, including News, Games, Cooking, The Athletic, Audio and Wirecutter, continues to deepen user engagement. The company has also highlighted healthy subscriber retention, successful pricing actions and growing engagement across its bundled offerings, all of which are expected to have supported subscription revenues during the quarter.



On its lastearnings call management projected a 10-12% year-over-year increase in total subscription revenues for the second quarter, with digital-only subscription revenues anticipated to rise 14-17%. The New York Times Company's expanding subscriber base is central to its growth strategy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates the digital-only subscriber count to be 12.84 million by the end of the second quarter.



The New York Times has benefited from robust marketer demand, supported by strong audience engagement across multiple content categories, including news, sports, games and lifestyle products. Management has noted that expanding advertising inventory across its digital properties while maintaining a consumer-first experience has strengthened advertiser interest. Its growing first-party data capabilities and broad portfolio of premium content are also likely to have helped attract advertising spending and supported healthy monetization during the second quarter. Management had guided a high-teens increase in digital advertising revenues for the quarter under review.



The company’s ongoing investments in product innovation and content quality are also likely to have remained supportive of second-quarter performance. Management continues to expand video journalism, launch new digital features and enhance user experiences across its platforms to strengthen engagement and attract new audiences. The strategy of leveraging high-quality journalism alongside premium lifestyle content has helped reinforce the company’s competitive position while creating multiple avenues for monetization through subscriptions, advertising and licensing. These long-term initiatives are likely to have supported overall business momentum in the quarter.



On the flip side, The New York Times Company’s second-quarter performance may have continued to face headwinds from its print business, where subscription and advertising trends have remained under pressure. The consensus estimate for print subscription revenues stands at $128 million, down 2.3%, while print advertising revenues are expected to fall 12.7% to $34.5 million. Higher spending on product development, marketing and administrative functions may have weighed on margins. Management had guided an 8-9% increase in adjusted operating costs for the quarter under review.

The New York Times Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The New York Times Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The New York Times Company Quote

What the Zacks Model Predicts for NYT

As investors prepare for The New York Times Company’s second-quarter results, the question looms regarding an earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for The New York Times Company this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



The New York Times Company has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three more companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



SanDisk Corporation SNDK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SanDisk’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $34.24 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase from 29 cents reported in the year-ago period. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by 2.8% over the past 30 days.



Western Digital Corporation WDC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Western Digital’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.35 per share, calling for a year-over-year surge of 101.8%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by a penny in the past 30 days.



MKS Inc. MKSI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKS’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.94 per share, calling for a year-over-year jump of 66.1%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by a penny in the past seven days.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The New York Times Company (NYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.