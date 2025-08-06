New York Times Company Posts Subscriber Count Of 11.88 Mln At Q2-end

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Company (NYT) said the company ended the second quarter of 2025 with approximately 11.88 million subscribers to its print and digital products, including approximately 11.30 million digital-only subscribers. The company added approximately 230,000 net digital-only subscribers compared with the end of the first quarter of 2025. Compared with the end of the second quarter of 2024, there was a net increase of 1,080,000 digital-only subscribers. The company noted that bundle and multiproduct subscribers now make up 51% of its total subscriber base.

Total digital-only ARPU was $9.64, an increase of 3.2% compared with the second quarter of 2024. The company noted that growth in both digital subscribers and ARPU drove a year-over-year increase in digital subscription revenues of 15.1 percent. Digital advertising revenues increased 18.7% year-over-year. Total advertising revenues increased 12.4% year-over-year.

Second quarter earnings per share was $0.50 compared to $0.40, a year ago. Adjusted operating profit grew 27.8% year-over-year to approximately $134 million. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.58 compared to $0.45. Revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $685.87 million from $625.09 million, last year.

For the third quarter, the company projects total subscription revenues to increase 8 - 10%. Digital-only subscription revenues are projected to increase 13 - 16%.

Shares of New York Times Company are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

