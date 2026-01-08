The New York Times Company (NYT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of New York Times Co. (NYT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $71.29 in the previous session. New York Times has gained 2.6% since the start of the year compared to the -4.4% gain for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 32.9% return for the Zacks Publishing - Newspapers industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 5, 2025, New York Times reported EPS of $0.59 versus consensus estimate of $0.54.

For the current fiscal year, New York Times is expected to post earnings of $2.69 per share on $2.81 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.03 per share on $3.01 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.32% and 6.95%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though New York Times has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for New York Times? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

New York Times has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 26.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 26.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 27.4X versus its peer group's average of 17.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, New York Times currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if New York Times passes the test. Thus, it seems as though New York Times shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

