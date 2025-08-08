The New York Times Company (NYT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of New York Times Co. (NYT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $62.24 in the previous session. New York Times has gained 11.8% since the start of the year compared to the 4.5% gain for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 8.2% return for the Zacks Publishing - Newspapers industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 6, 2025, New York Times reported EPS of $0.58 versus consensus estimate of $0.5.

For the current fiscal year, New York Times is expected to post earnings of $2.24 per share on $2.77 in revenues. This represents a 11.44% change in EPS on a 7.08% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.4 per share on $2.95 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.18% and 6.39%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While New York Times has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

New York Times has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 26X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 26X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 22.4X versus its peer group's average of 19X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, New York Times currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if New York Times meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though New York Times shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

