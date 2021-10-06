New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

New York Times Company (NYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NYT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.95, the dividend yield is .56%.
The previous trading day's last sale of NYT was $49.95, representing a -14.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.73 and a 34.24% increase over the 52 week low of $37.21.
NYT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Meredith Corporation (MDP) and Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI). NYT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports NYT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.23%, compared to an industry average of 5.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nyt Dividend History page.
