New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2020

New York Times Company (NYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NYT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.46, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYT was $43.46, representing a -9.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.95 and a 66.32% increase over the 52 week low of $26.13.

NYT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWSA) and News Corporation (NWS). NYT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports NYT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.17%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

