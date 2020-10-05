Dividends
NYT

New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

New York Times Company (NYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NYT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.46, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYT was $43.46, representing a -9.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.95 and a 66.32% increase over the 52 week low of $26.13.

NYT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWSA) and News Corporation (NWS). NYT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports NYT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.17%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NYT

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular