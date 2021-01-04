New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 05, 2021

New York Times Company (NYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NYT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYT was $51.77, representing a -1.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.40 and a 98.12% increase over the 52 week low of $26.13.

NYT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWSA) and News Corporation (NWS). NYT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports NYT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.26%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NYT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NYT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

WisdomTree Trust (USMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBS with an increase of 30.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NYT at 3.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.