New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

New York Times Company (NYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.49, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYT was $50.49, representing a -14.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.73 and a 79.04% increase over the 52 week low of $28.20.

NYT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWSA) and News Corporation (NWS). NYT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports NYT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.09%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

