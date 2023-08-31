New York Times Co. - (NYT) Price Target Increased by 8.96% to 44.45

The average one-year price target for New York Times Co. - (NYSE:NYT) has been revised to 44.45 / share. This is an increase of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 40.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.26% from the latest reported closing price of 43.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times Co. -. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.26%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 162,685K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 13,411K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 8,350K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,004K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,965K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,355K shares, representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,519K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,278K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 6,325K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,531K shares, representing a decrease of 19.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 8.29% over the last quarter.

New York Times Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

