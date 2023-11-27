New York Times Co. - (NYT) Price Target Increased by 5.55% to 46.92

The average one-year price target for New York Times Co. - (NYSE:NYT) has been revised to 46.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.55% from the prior estimate of 44.45 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.21% from the latest reported closing price of 45.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times Co. -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 161,988K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,965K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 7,606K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,350K shares, representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 3.87% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 7,285K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,411K shares, representing a decrease of 84.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 17.89% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,759K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares, representing an increase of 65.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 211.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,120K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,519K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 3.91% over the last quarter.

New York Times Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

