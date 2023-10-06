New York Times Co. - (NYT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

New York Times Co. - said on September 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023 will receive the payment on October 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times Co. -. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 162,213K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.24% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Times Co. - is 44.45. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.24% from its latest reported closing price of 41.07.

The projected annual revenue for New York Times Co. - is 2,398MM, an increase of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 13,411K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 8,350K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,004K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,965K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,355K shares, representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,519K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,278K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 6,325K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,531K shares, representing a decrease of 19.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 8.29% over the last quarter.

New York Times Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

