The New York Times Co., Reveals Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $87.92 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $49.55 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $712.24 million from $635.91 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.92 Mln. vs. $49.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $712.24 Mln vs. $635.91 Mln last year.

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