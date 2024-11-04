The New York Times Co., Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $64.14 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $53.62 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $640.18 million from $598.35 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $64.14 Mln. vs. $53.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $640.18 Mln vs. $598.35 Mln last year.

