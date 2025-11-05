The New York Times Co., Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $81.65 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $64.14 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $700.82 million from $640.18 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $81.65 Mln. vs. $64.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $700.82 Mln vs. $640.18 Mln last year.

