The New York Times Co., Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $93.41 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $82.94 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $762.45 million from $685.87 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.41 Mln. vs. $82.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $762.45 Mln vs. $685.87 Mln last year.

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