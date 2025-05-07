The New York Times Co., Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $49.55 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $40.42 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $635.91 million from $594.02 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.55 Mln. vs. $40.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $635.91 Mln vs. $594.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.