The New York Times Co., Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $123.73 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $109.88 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $726.63 million from $676.22 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

