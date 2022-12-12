US Markets
New York Times CFO Caputo plans to retire next year

December 12, 2022 — 04:25 pm EST

Dec 12 (Reuters) - New York Times Co NYT.N said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Roland Caputo plans to retire next year.

Caputo will continue to serve as CFO until his successor is identified, the company said, adding that he is expected to stay on through a transition period.

The publisher's shares fell about 1.1% in extended trading.

Caputo served in a number of operational, financial and strategic roles during his 36-year tenure at the New York Times, and took on the role of finance chief in 2018.

