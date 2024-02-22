New York Times Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NYT

In trading on Thursday, shares of New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.63, changing hands as low as $42.46 per share. New York Times Co. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.06 per share, with $49.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.13.

