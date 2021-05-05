New York Times beats revenue estimates on higher digital subscriptions

Adds net income, background

May 5 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people bought digital subscriptions for its news and entertainment products.

The Times has been able to cushion the pandemic-related slump in its business, largely due to a decline in advertising dollars, by pulling in more subscription revenue for its news and cooking apps, games and podcasts.

Total revenue rose 6.6% to $473 million in the first quarter, above analysts' average estimate of $463.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $41.1 million, or 24 cents per share, from $32.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

