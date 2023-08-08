New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 8 (Reuters) - New York Times Co NYT.N reported second-quarter revenue on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates as strong demand for its digital bundles of news and lifestyle products countered a weak advertising market.

The company reported revenue of $590.9 million for the second quarter, compared with estimates of $580.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.