New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

August 08, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - New York Times Co NYT.N reported second-quarter revenue on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates as strong demand for its digital bundles of news and lifestyle products countered a weak advertising market.

The company reported revenue of $590.9 million for the second quarter, compared with estimates of $580.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.

