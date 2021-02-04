New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Adds background, net income

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as digital readership soared in a quarter that was dominated by heavy news coverage around the U.S. elections and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The publication's readership has consistently risen throughout former U.S. President Donald Trump's presidency and the company's digital business has also benefited as readers increasingly choose to read news over the web.

The company's total revenue rose to $509.36 million in the fourth quarter from $508.36 million a year ago, above analysts' estimates of $498.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Our work, which was consumed at historic levels, led to a year of strong business results, including a record 2.3 million net new digital-only subscription additions," Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said.

Net income attributable fell to $10.01 million, or 6 cents per share, from $68.21 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.