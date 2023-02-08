US Markets
NYT

New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 08, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as more people subscribed to the newspaper to read about the U.S. midterm elections, offsetting weak digital ad sales.

The publisher reported revenue of $667.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $646.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NYT
SNAP
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.