New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as more people subscribed to the newspaper to read about the U.S. midterm elections, offsetting weak digital ad sales.

The publisher reported revenue of $667.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $646.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

