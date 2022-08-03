New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as increased investments to bolster its digital businesses helped attract more subscribers to its news, games and podcasts.

Revenue was $555.7 million for the quarter ended June 26, compared with $498.5 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected revenue of $552.20 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

