New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as increased investments to bolster its digital businesses helped attract more subscribers to its news, games and podcasts.

Revenue was $555.7 million for the quarter ended June 26, compared with $498.5 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected revenue of $552.20 million, according to Refinitiv data.

