New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N surpassed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from an influx of digital subscribers consuming news around the holiday season and the Omicron variant.

Total revenue rose 16.7% to $594.2 million in the quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of $578.9 million, according to Refinitiv data.

