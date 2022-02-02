New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets
The New York Times Co surpassed fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from an influx of digital subscribers consuming news around the holiday season and the Omicron variant.

Total revenue rose 16.7% to $594.2 million in the quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of $578.9 million, according to Refinitiv data.

