New York Times beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as more people signed up for its digital news products. The company's total revenue rose 1% to $508.4 million from a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $503.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. [nBw3BqpZBa] (Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Chinmay.Rautmare@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2762;)) Keywords: NEW YORK TIMES RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.