US Markets

New York Times beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The New York Times Co beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as more people signed up for its digital news products.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as more people signed up for its digital news products. The company's total revenue rose 1% to $508.4 million from a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $503.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. [nBw3BqpZBa] (Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Chinmay.Rautmare@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2762;)) Keywords: NEW YORK TIMES RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular