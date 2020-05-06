US Markets
NYT

New York Times beats first-quarter revenue estimates

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The New York Times Co beat Wall Street's revenue estimates on Wednesday as it added more subscribers in a quarter dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat Wall Street's revenue estimates on Wednesday as it added more subscribers in a quarter dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's total revenue rose 1% to $443.6 million edging past analysts' estimates of $441.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3583);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NYT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular