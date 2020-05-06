New York Times beats first-quarter revenue estimates

May 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat Wall Street's revenue estimates on Wednesday as it added more subscribers in a quarter dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's total revenue rose 1% to $443.6 million edging past analysts' estimates of $441.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

