New York Times beats first-quarter revenue estimates
May 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N beat Wall Street's revenue estimates on Wednesday as it added more subscribers in a quarter dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's total revenue rose 1% to $443.6 million edging past analysts' estimates of $441.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
