New York Times beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co NYT.N reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it added more digital subscribers, while attracting advertisers to its website and apps.

It added 455,000 digital-only subscribers during the quarter.

Revenue in the third quarter rose 19.3% to $509.1 million, topping the average analyst estimate of $499.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $54.7 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter from $33.6 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

