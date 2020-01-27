New York surges ahead of Brexit-shadowed London in finance - survey

New York remains the world's top financial centre, pushing London further into second place as Brexit uncertainty undermines the UK capital and Asian centres catch up, a survey from consultants Duff & Phelps said on Monday.
