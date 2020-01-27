US Markets

New York surges ahead of Brexit-shadowed London in finance - survey

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

New York remains the world's top financial centre, pushing London further into second place as Brexit uncertainty undermines the UK capital and Asian centres catch up, a survey from consultants Duff & Phelps said on Monday.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular