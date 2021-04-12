US Markets

New York State pension fund divests from seven oil sands companies

Contributor
Nia Williams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

The New York State pension fund is restricting investment in seven Canadian oil sands companies because they do not have viable plans to adapt to low-carbon future, the fund's Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement on Monday.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12 (Reuters) - The New York State pension fund is restricting investment in seven Canadian oil sands companies because they do not have viable plans to adapt to low-carbon future, the fund's Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement on Monday.

The fund will divest more than $7 million in securities already held in the companies.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular