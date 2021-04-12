New York State pension fund divests from seven oil sands companies

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12 (Reuters) - The New York State pension fund is restricting investment in seven Canadian oil sands companies because they do not have viable plans to adapt to low-carbon future, the fund's Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement on Monday.

The fund will divest more than $7 million in securities already held in the companies.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.