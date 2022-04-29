New York State Bill on Bitcoin Mining Ban Advances to Senate

By Landon Manning

New York State Senate Bill S6486D, which proposes a two-year moratorium on mining for proof-of-work cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), has passed the State Assembly and will now be moved to the State Senate for further debate and voting.

This bill, which was first introduced in May 2021, is framed as an environmentalist effort, proposing a dramatic change to bitcoin mining on a level more intensive than previous legislation in the state. In essence, this bill has several key stipulations, which nonetheless are clearly aimed specifically at the most prominent cryptocurrency, bitcoin. The bill only targets proof-of-work mining, and specifically those that use any electricity derived from carbon, such as coal, oil and natural gas. Such firms will not be allowed to renew their license to operate, and new licenses will not be issued for the two-year period.

With the last nuclear power plant supplying New York City closing in 2021, this proposed bill would demand that a state supplying nearly 20% of the U.S. Bitcoin hash rate switch entirely to renewable energy, access to which is often sparse. The majority of electricity in the state, especially in the global finance hub of New York City, is powered by fossil fuels and especially natural gas. One mining firm that seems specifically targeted is Greenidge Generation, which in 2021 mined some 1,866 bitcoin from its plant of a 107-megawatt system of generators entirely powered by natural gas. Such operations would be driven out of the state, and this proposed law would impact more than Bitcoin: Most of the other largest cryptocurrencies currently employ a similar proof-of-work system.

Though this proposed ban would not impact the purchase, trading, holding or any other use of bitcoin, such a substantial ban would undoubtedly upset the dream shared by Mayor Eric Adams that “NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry.” Any number of potential investors looking to set up shop in New York will likely be discouraged by these wide-sweeping policies.

Not only could this development portend a general unwillingness to work with the greater industry, but also the specific kneecap to the U.S.’ most bitcoin-producing state could have a severe trickle-down effect on all sorts of businesses in the area. Without being able to even access mining operations locally, this could dissuade other Bitcoin businesses from setting up shop in the state, similarly to how the BitLicense has stifled innovation and made the state “less competitive.”

More upsetting, however, is the charge noted by Bitcoin activists that the language from this bill could be exported and copied in any number of jurisdictions across the country. With New York often taking the lead in terms of various fields of financial regulation, there is well-established precedent that legal restrictions established in the state can be copied directly to local or state legislatures elsewhere. Laws like this even can represent a non-insignificant influence on federal policies.

A plan that would include incentives for these existing businesses to actually make the switch to renewable energy, or even for the state to help facilitate the growth of this field, would be a large benefit to the proposed environmental goals of this bill. The concern has even been raised that the slack in U.S. bitcoin production will be picked up in states with looser environmental protection laws, such as Texas, which is already one of the largest producers of bitcoin behind New York. However, this plan only serves to enact punitive measures, intending to cast out all the “ugly” parts of a growing industry, while still attempting to attract capital investment from crypto firms not involved in mining.

Still, though, it is worth remembering that S6486D has only passed the lower house of the New York State legislature, and a long road remains through the Senate, the Governor’s desk and any potential legal challenges before it is finally passed into law. For the wider community of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, whether it be the most capital-intensive firms or those who simply believe in a radically decentralized economic vision, there is still time to influence this ongoing battle. With the resilience and loud voice of one of the nation’s fastest growing industries, there are plenty of reasons why moving forward it’ll be safe to bet on Bitcoin.

