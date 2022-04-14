New York State backs long-term Canadian hydropower project

April 14 (Reuters) - New York State on Thursday approved a multi-billion-dollar, long-term project by Montreal-based public utility Hydro-Quebec QBEC.UL to deliver hydropower to parts of New York City.

Hydro-Quebec said its U.S. partner, Transmission Developers Inc, will begin construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express line in summer 2022 to supply hydropower. Commissioning of the line is scheduled for 2025, it added.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

