US Markets

New York State backs long-term Canadian hydropower project

Contributors
Allison Lampert Reuters
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New York State on Thursday approved a multi-billion-dollar, long-term project by Montreal-based public utility Hydro-Quebec to deliver hydropower to parts of New York City.

April 14 (Reuters) - New York State on Thursday approved a multi-billion-dollar, long-term project by Montreal-based public utility Hydro-Quebec QBEC.UL to deliver hydropower to parts of New York City.

Hydro-Quebec said its U.S. partner, Transmission Developers Inc, will begin construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express line in summer 2022 to supply hydropower. Commissioning of the line is scheduled for 2025, it added.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular